VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a four month deployment, the remaining members of the 910th Airlift Wing returned home Sunday right before Memorial Day.

The majority of the airmen returned to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station early Thursday.

Excitement, joy and anticipation could be felt as the plane landed Sunday and families greeted their loved ones for the first time in four months.

“This is truly an amazing opportunity to have everyone returning, all the families grouping together, gathering together to welcome home their loved ones,” said Colonel Scott Lawson.

This is the first time since the pandemic that a large ceremony to welcome back air reserve members has been allowed at YARS.

“Their primary mission is to airlift troops, supplies to different parts of the world, of the country in which they are operated,” Lawson said.

Bridgett Thomas greeted her fiancé Captain Brian Marsh for the first time in months.

“It’s a feeling I can’t describe, we are very very proud,” she said.

They plan to get married before the end of June. The couple got engaged last time he was home. Thomas said it was difficult to be separated from him.

“It’s hard for them, it’s hard for us, so we are just beyond excited,” Thomas said.

Lawson said the timing of their return couldn’t be more perfect.

“With Memorial Day because we truly honor those who have given tremendous service, given their all and their lives to the service of our country,” Lawson said.