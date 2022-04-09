YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Relaced 300 held a Shoes 4 Kids giveaway in Youngstown on Saturday afternoon.

The shoes went to children from preschool all the way through 12th grade and ranged from athletic shoes to dress shoes.

For owner Maeson Green, it’s a way to give back to the community.

“When I first started my business, being young, I didn’t have the means to get new shoes so I knew how important it was to always stay tight with what you had and I knew any opportunity somebody wanted to give to somebody, you should always take advantage of that,” Green said.

This is the fourth year Relaced 330 held the event.