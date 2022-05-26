(WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners say the county’s Haz-Mat team should be reimbursed for its expenses during a pair of incidents last month.

The first was a massive scrapyard fire in Girard on April 23.

Commissioners approved a resolution to ultimately recover nearly $5,000 that the Haz-Mat unit spent on overtime and other expenses.

WKBN

The other incident involved a big paint spill along Meridian Road in Austintown on April 26. It occurred when a tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of gallons of white and yellow paint stopped suddenly, causing the load to shift.

The thick, sticky mess covered the side of a passing car and had to be kept from reaching a nearby storm drain while crews worked to clean it all up.