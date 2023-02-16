COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Congressman Rep. Bill Johnson released a statement after reimbursements and other costs for the train derailment have been expanded.

Norfolk Southern’s CEO said it is expanding the geographic area eligible for reimbursements and other costs related to the train derailment to all East Palestine residents in the 44413 zip code.

Johnson released a statement on this development:

This is a big deal for those residents of East Palestine who were impacted, but who lived just outside the original perimeter. I heard from many of them who also evacuated out of an abundance of caution, which is why I sent the letter to Norfolk Southern on their behalf. Today’s announcement by the company is a step in the right direction. I’m not going to stop advocating for the citizens here until every question and concern they have is adequately addressed.

On Tuesday, it was announced that $1 million was reimbursed to East Palestine families

This comes after Johnson responded to DeWine’s criticism of undisclosed cargo.