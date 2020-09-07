Registration opens for Salvation Army Christmas Assistance

(WYTV) – Registration for The Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program begins Sept. 8 for Mahoning County residents.
Residents can register for Christmas toys for children up to the age of 12 and/or a food voucher.
Registration is every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army says that you may only sign up with one agency or church for assistance.
Those looking to register must meet these eligibility requirements:
- Current driver’s license or state ID
- Proof of all children in the household (birth certificates, proof of guardianship, custody papers)
- Proof of other adults in the household (picture ID)
- SS cards for all adults/children int he house (for verification purposes)
- Proof of income (pay stubs withing the last 30 days, SSI/SSD letters, ODJFS print out within the last 30 days, workers comp statement, child support papers, rent subsidy/utility allowance stubs)
- Proof of expenses – one bill or proof of residence (lease or mortgage papers, utilities, car payment, insurance.
The phone number to call is (330) 270-5999. Please be patient for phone lines to be open.
If you are a new client within the last two years or desire to add additional household members, you must make an appointment to see the social worker.