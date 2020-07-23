Regional Chamber to give away PPE Safety Toolkits to small businesses

They want to help ensure that small businesses are equipped to stay protected and operate safely within the state's guidelines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Happening Thursday, the Regional Chamber and partners are offering PPE Safety Toolkits for small businesses.

As Ohio continues its phased reopening, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is partnering with Cerni Motors, Team NEO and JobsOhio to distribute PPE Safety Toolkits to help ensure that small businesses are equipped to stay protected and operate safely within the state’s guidelines.

PPE Safety Toolkits contain:

100 3-ply masks

10 KN-95 masks

24-oz. bottle of hand sanitizer

The giveaway will be at Cerni Motors at 5751 Cerni Place in Youngstown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23.

Smaller business with under 100 employees are eligible to participate.

While kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served bases, you can sign up through an online registration form.

Each small business will receive on Safety Toolkit on initial distribution so the Regional Chamber can serve as many companies as possible.