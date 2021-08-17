Regional chamber introduces new lunch and learn series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the Youngstown Foundation are introducing a new lunch and learn series.

The goal of the partnership is to create community discussion on important topics in the Valley.

Earlier Tuesday, they kicked off their first program at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown. The focus of the lunch was on how arts and culture are driving our economy.

Their goal is to allow art and cultural institutions a chance to be seen, heard and made known they’re worthy of investment.

“Post-pandemic, arts organizations in particular have taken a really huge hit by not having the audiences that they deserve, nor have people been able to go to the performances that they cherish,” said Lynnette Forde, Youngstown Foundation president.

The monthly series will include topics from public health to minority business opportunities to philanthropy.

All luncheons are open to the public.