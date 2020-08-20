Regal Cinemas reopening some Valley locations under new safety guidelines

Capacity will be down by 50% and there must be two seats between groups

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Regal Cinemas is reopening some of its theater locations, including in the Valley.

Their theaters closed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Niles location is listed to reopen Friday and the Boardman location will reopen August 28.

Tickets are already on sale for both theaters.

The company said the theaters will enforce health and safety measures for guests and employees. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

Capacity will be down by 50% and there must be two seats between groups (one seat at recliner locations).

Masks will be required in the theater. They can only be removed while eating or drinking in the auditoriums.

They are asking anyone with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms to not come to the theaters.

For more information, visit the Regal Cinemas website.