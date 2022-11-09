YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the much-predicted “red wave” of Republican candidates across the country has not materialized yet, some are wondering if that phenomenon did happen here in the Valley Tuesday.

At least one local officeholder believes Tuesday’s victories for state and local Republican candidates were due to what she’s calling a “red wave” in Mahoning County.

Youngstown Council Member Anita Davis says the shift may have actually started a few years ago when Republicans started making in-roads in local elections.

“I just think it’s part of the whirlwind, the anger that you’re gonna take it out on someone. That’s what I think this was. The people are angry. The people are upset,” Davis said.

Davis anticipates we will see even more Republican candidates challenging incumbents as other offices come up for election.