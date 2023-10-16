POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the area’s hottest teams, Struthers and Poland, collide on WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week to close out the regular season.

The Bulldogs have won three straight contests since dropping a 21-7 setback to South Range on September 22. Struthers has been victorious in each of their last four outings.

If South Range falls to Hubbard, the winner of the Struthers-Poland game would win a share of the Northeast 8 championship.

High School Football Game of the Week

October 20, 2023, at 7 pm (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Struthers (7-2) at Poland (8-1)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 21, 2022 – Struthers, 35-7

Oct. 22, 2021 – Poland, 41-27

Oct. 2, 2020 – Poland, 47-7

Nov. 9, 2019 – Poland, 31-0 (Regional Quarterfinal)

Nov. 1, 2019 – Poland, 14-12

Last Meeting

Struthers ran for 322 yards on its way to a 35-7 victory over Poland last year. The Wildcat defense permitted just 132 yards to Poland’s offense.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 34.6; Poland, 29.3

Scoring Defense: Poland, 13.9; Struthers, 16.8

Game Notes

-Poland had won its previous four meetings with Struthers before last year’s week ten 35-7 loss. The Bulldogs and Wildcats have met each year since 2012 when the series began again.

-According to JoeEitel.com, Struthers is currently listed as the 5th ranked team in Region 13 (18.9263) while Poland is just a spot below at 6th (18.4899).

-Last week, the Wildcats registered its fourth straight win by topping Niles – 21-0. Struthers’ defense permitted just 197 yards and forced 3 turnovers. The Wildcats’ quarterback Jason Dukes ran for 97 yards (TD) while Devin Braham led the team with 105 yards and a score as well.

-The Wildcats’ two losses this year were by a margin of 9 points or less (to Geneva, 31-22; to South Range, 37-33).

-Struthers is seeking their first 8-win season since 2016 (9-2).

-Poland claimed the 1999 Division III state championship over Bishop Watterson (20-13).

-Next week, Poland will make its’ 15th playoff appearance in the past 17 years. Poland had won 9 games (or more) during the regular season six times within a 12-year period (2008-2019). However, the Bulldogs have a chance to record their first 9-win team (during the regular slate) in the past 4 years.

-Cole Fulton gained 140 yards rushing and scored twice during Poland’s 28-0 win over Lakeview, last week. The defense permitted 154 yards and forced 3 turnovers.

2023 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

South Range – 5-0 (8-1)

Poland – 4-1 (8-1)

Struthers – 4-1 (7-2)

Niles – 2-3 (5-4)

Girard – 2-3 (5-4)

Lakeview – 1-5 (4-5)

Hubbard – 0-5 (4-5

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.