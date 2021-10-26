Red Cross to hold three Valley blood drives

(WKBN)- The American Red Cross is asking for people to donate blood as they continue to deal with an emergency blood and platelet shortage.
There will be three blood drives Tuesday across the Valley:
HANOVERTON
United High School
8143 St. Rt. 9, Hanoverton
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN
Kilcawley Center at YSU
1 University Plaza, Youngstown
10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
NILES
Niles Wellness Center
213 Sharkey Dr., Niles
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
An appointment is required to donate.
Appointments can be made on the American Red Cross website or on the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).