Red Cross teams up with “Wonder Woman 1984” to encourage blood donations

Give blood July 1-31 and earn a chance to win an prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film, in theaters October 2

(WYTV) – This July, the American Red Cross and “Wonder Woman 1984” are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusion.

The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply challenges.

Additionally, despite states lifting stay at home orders and reopening, many blood drives at bussinesses and community organizations continue to be canceled.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing a prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film “Wonder Woman 1984.” The movie is set to hit theaters nationwide on October 2.

The giveaway is to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury.

Those who present to donate July 1 through 31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman’s from the film.

The Red Cross says, if you’re feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Alexa device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique superpower—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, July 6-20:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Columbiana County

Columbiana – 7/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Church, 140 S. Main St.

Salem – 7/6/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St.;

7/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State Street

Mahoning County

Austintown – 7/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd.; 7/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Boardman – 7/13/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive;

7/18/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

7/18/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue Damascus – 7/14/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Rd.

Poland – 7/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Youngstown – 7/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newport Library, 3730 Market Street;

7/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Angela Merici Parish-Youngstown, 397 S. Jackson St.;

7/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jewish Comm Center, 505 Gypsy Lane;

7/14/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd.;

7/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Youngstown Skate, 7080 Tiffany Blvd.

Trumbull County