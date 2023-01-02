YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The need for blood is constant, according to the American Red Cross, and January is National Blood Donor Month.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. According to the American Red Cross, one in seven patients who are admitted to the hospital will need a blood transfusion.

All types of blood are important, especially after the holidays because the Red Cross sees a decline in the number of people coming in to donate blood. But Type O Negative is the universal blood type that can be transfused to anyone in emergency situations, so the Red Cross often sees hospitals demanding that blood type.

“I think people often forget that without volunteer blood donors who come forward on a regular basis to donate, the American Red Cross cannot provide hospitals with the blood they need,” said Christy Peters, of the Red Cross.

Peters said donating blood is a simple process that only takes about an hour from start to finish.

”We want to have blood on the shelves, ready to go for when an emergency happens, and so we want to encourage people to give now while they can so we are prepared for whatever may come,” Peters said.

To find a blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org and search by zip code or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

The Red Cross also has a free blood donor app you can download that allows you to find blood drives, schedule appointments and keep track of your donations