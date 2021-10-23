Red Cross say donations reach record lows despite need for cancer patients, others

(WKBN) – Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross is seeing record low numbers in donations.

It isn’t just trauma and emergency patients who are the ones who need blood. Cancer patients also require blood donations for transfusions and various procedures.

The National Cancer Institute estimates nearly 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with a form of cancer this year in the United States.

The Red Cross says about 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients. However, it isn’t just typical blood donations they need.

“It’s particularly important for people to consider donating platelets. Platelets are often needed by patients with breast cancer, and other cancers, to help prevent life-threatening bleeding,” said Jim McIntyre, from the Red Cross.

To donate blood, you will need to make an appointment.

The Red Cross is asking anyone who is eligible to donate blood, to do so. They are simply looking for these key requirements:

Over the age of 16

Weigh over 110 lbs.

Feeling healthy and well

When you go to donate, the Red Cross is asking you to disclose your COVID-19 vaccination status. If you have gotten a COVID-19 shot, they ask you to also tell them which one.

If you have had COVID at all before, as long as you are not sick at the time of your appointment, you are good to donate.

“We have had less than a day’s supply of certain types of blood on our shelves. That’s critically important to have at least a five-day’s supply of blood,” said McIntyre.

There are multiple places in the Valley that have available appointments coming up:

Columbiana County

Hanoverton

10/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Local High School, 8143 St. Rt 9

New Waterford

10/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 State Route 46

Mahoning County

Boardman

10/30/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Boardman United Method Church, 6809 Market Street

Canfield

10/27/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd

Youngstown

10/26/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Youngstown State Univ KC, 1 University Plaza

10/27/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Youngstown State Univ KC, 1 University Plaza

10/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jewish Comm Center, 505 Gypsy Lane

Trumbull County

Niles

10/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive

10/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd.

Warren

10/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd.