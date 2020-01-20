Red Cross looking for donors during critical blood shortage

The Red Cross said there is a critical shortage of type O blood, with only three days of supplies available for patient emergencies and medical treatments

(WYTV) – As the winter months continue, the American Red Cross is urging donors of every blood type to help restock their shelves.

Here are the upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Valley:

Columbiana County

Columbiana Crestview High School

January 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

44100 Crestview Drive, Columbiana

Leetonia High School

January 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

450 Walnut Street, Leetonia

Allegheny Wesleyan College

January 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2161 Woodsdale Road, Salem

Elks Lodge 305

February 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

824 E. State Street, Salem

Mahoning County

Austintown Library

January 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

February 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

600 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown

Boardman United Method Church

January 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6809 Market Street, Boardman

Boardman Public Library

January 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

February 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7680 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman

Akron Children’s Hospital

February 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6505 Market Street, Boardman

Canfield United Methodist Church

January 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

27 S. Broad Street, Canfield

Old North Church

February 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield

Lowellville High School

January 28 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

52 Rocket Place, Lowellville

Zion Lutheran Church

January 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

10857 Main Street, New Middletown

Poland Library

January 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

February 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

311 S. Main Street, Poland

Heritage Presbyterian Church

January 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

1951 Mathews Road

St. Christines Parish

January 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3165 Schenley Avenue

Youngstown State University (Kilcawley Center)

January 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

January 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1 University Plaza, Youngstown

Zion Lutheran Church

January 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3300 Canfield Rd, Youngstown

Trumbull County

Brookfield Fire Department

February 5 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

774 OH-7, Brookfield Township

Fowler Community Church

January 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4665 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland

Cortland Masonic Lodge

February 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3263 Everett Hull Road, Cortland

Shiloh Full Gospel Church

February 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1310 Shannon Road, Girard

Kinsman Presbyterian Church

January 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6383 Church Street, Kinsman

Badger High School

February 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7119 OH-7, Kinsman

Mineral Ridge Fire Department

January 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3588 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge

Braceville United Methodist Church

January 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls

Niles Senior Center

January 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

14 East State Street, Niles

Mathews High School

January 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

4429 Warren-Sharon Road NE, Vienna

Howland Community Church

January 20 from 1:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

February 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

198 Niles-Cortland Road, Warren

Kent State Univ Trumbull Branch

January 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4314 Mahoning Avenue, Warren

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital

January 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8747 Squires Lane NE, Warren

Champion Presbyterian Church

February 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren

Lordstown High School

February 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1824 Salt Springs Road, Warren