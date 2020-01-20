Red Cross looking for donors during critical blood shortage

The Red Cross said there is a critical shortage of type O blood, with only three days of supplies available for patient emergencies and medical treatments

by: WKBN Staff

(WYTV) – As the winter months continue, the American Red Cross is urging donors of every blood type to help restock their shelves.

The Red Cross said there is a critical shortage of type O blood, with only three days of supplies available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

Here are the upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Valley:

Columbiana County

Columbiana Crestview High School
January 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
44100 Crestview Drive, Columbiana

Leetonia High School
January 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
450 Walnut Street, Leetonia

Allegheny Wesleyan College
January 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
2161 Woodsdale Road, Salem

Elks Lodge 305
February 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
824 E. State Street, Salem

Mahoning County

Austintown Library
January 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
February 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
600 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown

Boardman United Method Church
January 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6809 Market Street, Boardman

Boardman Public Library
January 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
February 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
7680 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman

Akron Children’s Hospital
February 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
6505 Market Street, Boardman

Canfield United Methodist Church
January 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
27 S. Broad Street, Canfield

Old North Church
February 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield

Lowellville High School
January 28 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
52 Rocket Place, Lowellville

Zion Lutheran Church
January 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
10857 Main Street, New Middletown

Poland Library
January 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
February 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
311 S. Main Street, Poland

Heritage Presbyterian Church
January 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
1951 Mathews Road

St. Christines Parish
January 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
3165 Schenley Avenue

Youngstown State University (Kilcawley Center)
January 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
January 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
1 University Plaza, Youngstown

Zion Lutheran Church
January 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
3300 Canfield Rd, Youngstown

Trumbull County

Brookfield Fire Department
February 5 from noon to 5:30 p.m.
774 OH-7, Brookfield Township

Fowler Community Church
January 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4665 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland

Cortland Masonic Lodge
February 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3263 Everett Hull Road, Cortland

Shiloh Full Gospel Church
February 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1310 Shannon Road, Girard

Kinsman Presbyterian Church
January 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
6383 Church Street, Kinsman

Badger High School
February 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
7119 OH-7, Kinsman

Mineral Ridge Fire Department
January 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
3588 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge

Braceville United Methodist Church
January 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls

Niles Senior Center
January 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
14 East State Street, Niles

Mathews High School
January 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
4429 Warren-Sharon Road NE, Vienna

Howland Community Church
January 20 from 1:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m.
February 3 from noon to 6 p.m.
198 Niles-Cortland Road, Warren

Kent State Univ Trumbull Branch
January 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
4314 Mahoning Avenue, Warren

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital
January 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
8747 Squires Lane NE, Warren

Champion Presbyterian Church
February 4 from noon to 6 p.m.
4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren

Lordstown High School
February 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1824 Salt Springs Road, Warren

