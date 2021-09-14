Red Cross hosts blood drives Tuesday, in need of donations

(WKBN) — The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations, and has three local drives Tuesday.

The first is at Wildare United Methodist Church on North Park Avenue in Cortland from noon until 6 p.m.

From 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church on Valley Road in Damascus is hosting a drive.

The Heritage Presbyterian Church on Matthew Road in Poland is hosting a drive at the same time.

Donors can make an appointment online before arriving or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule.

Donors need to be at least 16 years old, 110 pounds and in good health to be eligible.