Red Cross facing critical blood shortage

Several blood drives are scheduled throughout the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage right now.

The shortage is mostly based on the summer slowdown in donations.

Right now, the agency says they are short 24,000 donations nationwide and have less than a three-day supply of blood and platelets to give local hospitals. Spokesperson Christina Gargas said all blood types are needed.

“There could be a delay in medical treatment and care. That is one thing that is really concerning to us. We just try to reach out to our donors who have donated and hopefully encourage new donors to donate.

There are several blood drives scheduled throughout the Valley. Times and locations can found on the Red Cross website.