YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Fire crews and the American Red Cross responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Youngstown.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Atkinson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Crews say that they first noticed a couch that was on fire on the front porch.

Crews say that the American Red Cross was contacted to offer assistance to the family in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.