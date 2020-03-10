Red Cross asking for blood donations, amid coronavirus outbreak and flu season

With the new virus and seasonal flu, regular donations may go down

(WYTV) – In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood.

The Red Cross wants people who are healthy now to give blood. It will help them maintain a sufficient supply.

You can make an appointment to give blood by calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

The following are some local blood donation opportunities:

Columbiana

East Palestine

3/31/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street

Hanoverton

3/30/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Local High School, 8143 St. Rt 9

Homeworth

3/24/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Church of God In Christ Mennonite, 5540 Bandy Road

Mahoning

Austintown

3/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd

Boardman

3/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

3/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Valley Christian School, 4401 Southern Blvd

Canfield

3/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street

3/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd

Damascus

3/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Rd

New Middletown

3/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St

Poland

3/31/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Sebring

3/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sebring McKinley High School, 225 E Indiana Ave

Youngstown

3/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd

3/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Choffin Career Center, 200 E. Wood St.

3/17/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road

3/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Christine’s Parish, 3165 Schenley Avenue

3/24/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Youngstown State University, McKay Auditorium, 250 Rayen Avenue

3/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Byzantine Center at the Grove, 3801 Shady Run Rd.

3/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jewish Comm Center, 505 Gypsy Lane

Trumbull

Bristolville

3/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bristol High School, 1845 Greenville Rd.

Brookfield

3/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brookfield Fire Department, 774 St. Rt. 7

Cortland

3/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road

Hubbard

3/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Kinsman

3/16/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street

McDonald

3/20/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., McDonald High School, 600 Iowa Ave.

Newton Falls

3/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Marys Social Hall, 120 Maple Drive

3/20/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Newton Falls High School, 907 Milton Blvd.

3/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Rd. SW

Niles

3/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Senior Center, 14 East State Street

Warren

3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd.

3/17/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kent State University, Trumbull Branch, 4314 Mahoning Ave.

3/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market St.

3/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.

3/31/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St.