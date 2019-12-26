Recycling your Christmas tree after the holidays

All trees must be cleared of decorations and stands

(WYTV) – Programs throughout the Valley are encouraging the community to give back to the environment by recycling their live Christmas trees at select locations.

You can take recycled tree to the following locations in Mahoning County:

Austintown – Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd.

Berlin Twp. – Berlin Township Bldg., 15823 W. Akron-Canfield Rd

Campbell City – Roosevelt Park, Struthers-Liberty Rd.

Canfield Township – Fire Station, 5007 Messerly Rd

Craig Beach / Milton Twp. – Next to Fire Station, 1979 Grandview Rd.

Ellsworth Twp. – Fire Station, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Rd.

Goshen Twp. – Maintenance Garage, 12649 Seacrist Rd.

Green Twp. – Cemetery at SR 165 & Beaver Creek Rd.

Jackson Twp.- Township Bldg., 10613 Mahoning Ave.

Lowellville Village – Street Dept., 3 W. McGaffney

New Middletown / Springfield – Recycling Center, 10720 Struthers Rd.

Poland Twp. – Road Department, 7508 Clingan Rd.

Smith Twp. – Smith Township Bldg., 846 N. Johnson Rd.

Struthers City – Trees will be picked up at the curb.

Youngstown – CCA (former South Branch Library), 1771 Market St.

You can take recycled trees to the following locations in Columbiana County:

Butler Twp. – Township Bldg., 2974 Slater Road

Rogers – Route 7

Salem – Memorial Park

St. Clair Twp. – Old St. Clair Twp. Bldg., 15446 E. Liverpool Road

Wellsville – Village Bldg., 1200 Main Street



Trees will be accepted from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

According to ODNR, the recycled trees are weighed down and used as natural fish habitat for wildlife in local lakes.

All trees must be cleared of decorations and stands.

27 First News is waiting for a list of recycling locations in Trumbull County. Check back for updates.