Recycled Christmas trees placed along Berlin Lake

(WKBN) – The first Christmas trees dropped off to the Mahoning County Green Team have already been recycled.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources weighted them and placed them near the Bonner Road boat ramp at Berlin Lake.

When the lake is filled, the trees should be in five to eight feet of water. ODNR says that’s ideal for black and white crappie, along with bluegill spawning cover.

Fishermen can get to the area by boat or wading into the water.

The Green Team is still accepting Christmas trees for recycling through the end of January. They can be reached by calling 330-740-2060.

All ODNR habitat projects can be found on their website using the interactive lake map.