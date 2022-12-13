YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recount in the close Mahoning County Commissioners race has confirmed the winner.

Incumbent Carol Righetti won by 130 votes, according to the new recount. It was the second-closest countywide race ever.

Close to 90,000 ballots were cast in the race.

The first close race was the Common Pleas Judge race in 1992 between R. Scott Krichbaum and Beth Smith, who had a difference of 121 votes between them.

The Board of Elections did a hand recount, and the votes also went through the scanner.

Righetti was challenged by Geno DiFabio, a truck driver who gained prominence locally after he was called on stage to speak by former President Donald Trump at a local rally in 2017.

This will be Righetti’s fourth term in office.