LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A slew of complaints about work conditions at Ultium Cells led to at least three citations last year and settlements resulting in thousands of dollars in fines. Meanwhile, the company faces additional fines totaling over $270,000.

WKBN received the details on what led up to those citations after a public records request to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in July. OSHA just provided those documents to WKBN this week.

WKBN made another public records request last year for two of those inspection records, but that request was denied at the time as the inspections were ongoing.

Since then, those inspections have been finished and have resulted in substantial fines against the company.

Among the “serious” issues noted at the plant, a worker was electrocuted in July 2022, due to what OSHA noted was improper training and protective equipment. An ambulance took the worker to the hospital after the employee experienced arm numbness and was kept overnight for observation.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued citations against Ultium Cells on December 22, 2022, following an inspection on July 26, 2022. The department wrote that Ultium Cells did not provide adequate gloves that would withstand the voltage and did not ensure that employees working in the area were properly trained on safety practices while working with the energized devices.

The company ended up reaching a settlement with OSHA, resulting in the company paying a fine of $12,431 for a violation. The company agreed to rectify issues noted as part of the settlement.

Later that year, on Aug. 16, 2022, there was a break in a line in the cathode coating area and an oven door was left open while a new line began running. This allowed the escape of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) into the air, exposing Ultium workers and contractors who were on site.

Employees had to evacuate, and some reported symptoms including burning eyes and mouth, headaches and dizziness.

A letter to Ultium Cells’ Health and Safety Supervisor Amy Cuccaro from the U.S. Department of Labor, dated Dec. 5, said exposure to NMP could cause eye irritation, erythema, nausea, headaches, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and respiratory disorders.

Air sampling conducted Sept. 16, 2022, showed trace levels of NMP in the air within the cathode coating area, but those levels were below the California Division of OSHA’s standards. The letter noted that OSHA does not have an established permissible exposure limit for NMP.

OSHA did issue a violation notice against the company, however, saying Ultium Cells did not provide contractors with access to a material safety data sheet, showing each hazardous chemical they may have been exposed to during the leak. Comments on OSHA’s inspection noted that interviews completed by other contractors on-site indicated that the employer did not want to divulge the information due to trade secrets and did not share the safety sheets until weeks after the release occurred.

In its response to OSHA, a representative for the company noted that the company had QR codes in the facility where workers could access the chemical lists, but a backup system of hard copies was not available for contractors, only Ultium Cells employees. The company also noted it was looking into a lock-and-key set-up for the oven doors to prevent the incident from happening again.

The company again reached a settlement with OSHA, resulting in another $12,431 fine and an agreement to fix the issues noted.

In December 2022, OSHA recommended additional citations after an inspection looking into a report of no emergency exit in a lab and other new complaints that it had received. OSHA noted that there was only one entrance/exit from a lab and in the case of an emergency, the exit route was through additional hazards including flammable materials. It recommended a citation for that and for not ensuring employees had access to hard copies of safety data sheets while they were working.

A settlement resulted in another $12,431 penalty and an agreement to correct violations.

Other issues were also identified in inspection reports that were provided to WKBN, but those did not result in citations. Instead, OSHA sent letters to the company outlining corrective actions it could take.

In June 2022, a man was rolled into a roll press machine and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The reports did not give many details, listing only that the incident had been previously investigated and that no citations were issued.

OSHA also looked into two documented accidental releases of diethylbenzene, a component of Therminol Heat Fluid that is used in the roll press machinery: on July 23, 2022, and Nov. 14, 2022. Both incidents exposed about 20 employees, according to the letter, which noted that Therminol can cause skin irritation.

Air monitoring in the area on Aug. 18, 2022, showed levels below the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists recommendations. Still, there was a concern due to multiple accidental releases that happened in the roll press area, according to OSHA’s reports.

OSHA also noted concerns about a lack of properly installed ventilation on the packaging lines, which could expose workers to electrolyte, in a letter dated Dec. 21, 2022, to Cuccaro. The letter noted that inhalation could cause headaches, dizziness, weakness and nausea.

Air sampling conducted on Sept. 16, 2022, found trace levels of ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC), the main component of electrolyte, but OSHA noted it does not have a verified sampling method to evaluate EMC exposure in the workplace.

The letter suggested steps to mitigate any risks of chemical exposures to employees.

Meanwhile, OSHA was receiving several complaints about workplace conditions. The details of those complaints were redacted due to privacy concerns so it’s unclear whether they came from employees.

While the information provided to WKBN includes violations and settlements from 2022, the company also faced several violations the following year.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced in October that investigators looking into a March 2023 explosion and fire at the plant and investigating other safety complaints identified 19 safety and health violations after opening four separate inspections in less than a two-week period.

OSHA inspectors found the company exposed workers to machine and chemical hazards by failing to train workers on safety and emergency response procedures, according to the Department of Labor.

The agency said Ultium also did not comply with federal safety standards for the use of protective equipment and outlined several issues in which the company failed.

The inspections took place between April 24 and May 5, 2023, at the plant.

Summaries of some of those allegations are on OSHA’s website, though full reports were not as the investigations are ongoing.

Ultium Cells responded to WKBN’s request for information in October, saying it was committed to safety and was collaborating with state and federal officials, as well as local union leadership, to operate in accordance with regulation. It has not yet responded to questions about what, if any, changes were made since initial violations in 2022.

Ultium has contested the violations listed as open on OSHA’s website.