CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds just set a new world record. There’s hope a new world record could be set this weekend in Canfield.

The crane was being set up Wednesday for the 29th Annual World Record Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, which is being held Saturday.

The largest pumpkin weighed in Canfield has been 2,517 pounds. That was 4 years ago.

Everyone is waiting to see the first 3,000-pound pumpkin. But also at the weigh-off, you could see a 200-pound watermelon and a 250-pound jack o’lantern.

“This is kind of a World Series of vegetable growing. Okay, so these guys have been working all year long. These people are passionate about what they do. And you get a chance to see it without doing all the work. So it’s great to bring your family and kids out and see it and enjoy it and get a taste of it,” said Tim Parks, host of the weigh-off.

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Parks Garden Center, 9010 Youngstown-Salem Road.

The heaviest pumpkin will earn the grower over $5,000.