YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Habitat for Humanity in Youngstown got some extra help this morning from a local real estate group.

Every year, Keller Williams Chervenic, Of Canfield, has what it calls “Red Day.” It stands for renew, energize and donate.

Thursday, employees spent their day volunteering at the center. They were gardening, painting, and helping restore.

“We give where we live. We all live around here, and we want to help people that need us in our community, especially after a rough couple of years for some people,” said Adam Matthews, team leader.

Keller Williams is doing community service all over the world Thursday. Thursday’s event was their local effort.