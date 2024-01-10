YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A unique bridal show with a special guest will be taking over Youngstown this weekend.

Love Conquers All Bridal Boutique of Canfield is hosting the show at Stambaugh Auditorium on Saturday. Prospective brides and grooms will be treated to several vendors and gifts along with “Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta” star Monte Durham, who will be there debuting his bridal collection and giving his best wedding advice.

“The brides who come to our bridal show will be the very first ones to see his gowns,” said Love Conquers All Bridal owner Mary Catherine Butcherine. “They are stunning. They are perfect for the brides in Northeast Ohio so I can’t wait to see and get the feedback from them when they see them.”

There will also be refreshments as well as local wedding experts.

The Love Conquers All Bridal Showcase is on Saturday, January 13, at Stambagh Auditorium in Youngstown. Doors for the show open at 5:30 p.m. and the fashion show is at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are $20 and can be ordered online or by phone through Friday, January 12, at noon. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Love Conquers All Bridal is located at 584 East Main Street in Canfield. For tickets and more information, call (330) 286-3072 and visit them online at LoveConquersAllBridal.com.