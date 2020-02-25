Real estate agents see early spike in potential home seekers

The problem agents are still feeling is a lack of inventory for people to see

(WYTV) – The approaching warm weather is giving some people across the Valley spring fever, including real estate agents.

They are seeing an early spike in people looking for homes and others looking to put their homes on the market.

The problem agents are still feeling is a lack of inventory for people to see and a lack of new construction also means fewer choices.

“People that still want to move up are having a hard time because houses, if they’re in great condition and priced right, in the neighborhood they want to be in, they don’t last very long. We’re getting deals on those the same day they’re listed or within a couple days,” said real estate agent Steve Ferrebee.

If a homeowner likes their neighbors and school system, some are deciding to update their homes. That takes buyers and sellers out of the market.