PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Various brands of ready-to-eat sandwiches are being recalled in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.
The voluntary recall of croissant sandwiches comes from Hearn Kirkwood out of Maryland, saying the labeling did not identify soy and milk in the product, both known allergens.
The company said the affected croissant sandwiches were distributed from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.
|BRAND
|ITEM
DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|PACK / SIZE
|LOT CODE
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT
|766375253051
|1/5.25oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|BACON EGG &
CHEDDAR
CROISSANT
|766375253051
|6/5.25oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|JACK & OLIVE
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375795018
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|SPRIG &
SPROUT
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375797128
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375261599
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
CHICKEN
SALAD
|766375261599
|6/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
HAM & SWISS
|766375261612
|1/5.5oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD
|766375261605
|1/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TUNA SALAD
|766375261605
|6/5.8oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR
|766375261629
|1/5.5oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
|FOOD
UNLIMITED
|LE CROISSANT:
TURKEY &
CHEDDAR
|766375261629
|6/5.5oz
|Use By Date of
10/27/2023
through
11/8/2023
The company said their ingredient suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent out without properly labeling the allergens.
People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product.
Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product. Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact:
RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.