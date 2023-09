HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular Valley holiday spot is getting ready to open.

Kraynak’s in Hermitage has set an opening date for its Santa’s Christmasland for Sunday, Sept. 10.

The walk-through tour is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The animatronic displays have been bringing Valley neighbors to the toy and gift shop for over 60 years.