WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – R&B star Ginuwine will play Warren Packard Music Hall this winter.

Ginuwine with special guest Shai will take to the stage Jan. 18.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only with the password: PACKARD. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at www.ticketmaster.com.

Prices range from $35 to $99.50.