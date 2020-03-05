Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini returns to Cardinal Mooney to offer career advice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Alumni from Cardinal Mooney were going back to high school Thursday to help current students look to the future.

It’s part of the “Cardinal Career Connections” networking event.

The idea is to motivate the kids and encourage them to pick a career they’re passionate about.

This year’s keynote speaker was one of Mooney’s most famous graduates, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

“You always hear people say, ‘Stay in your lanes. No change lanes!’ Sometimes you go down the road and this ain’t the road I thought it would be. I don’t have a passion for it anymore,” he said. “Well, you figure it out and you step into something else, but I’m a firm believer, once you have a passion and a direction, one path leads to another.”

This event has been going on for more than two decades.