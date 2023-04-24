YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Valley boxing icon Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini joined other boxing greats Sunday as the Class of 2023 was inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame in California.

A ceremony was held Sunday at the Quiet Cannon – Crystal Ballroom in Montebello, California. Highlights from the ceremony are on YouTube.

The Valley native began his professional career in 1979. He captured the NABF Lightweight championship in 1981 by defeating Jorge Morales.

In 1982, Mancini knocked out Arturo Frias to claim the WBA Lightweight title. He retired in 1992 with a record of 29-5 in 34 bouts with 23 knockouts.

Other members of the National Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2023 include: Jackie Atkins, Iran “The Blade” Barkley, Kenny Bayless, Kermit Bayless, Jeff “Tazmanian Devil” Bumpus, Luis “Yori Boy” Campas, Graciela Casillas “The Goddess,” Roberto Duran “Hands of Stone,” Art Frias, Jimmy Lennon Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez “Dynamite, Ray Mercer, “Merciless,” Jimmy Montoya, Michael Nunn “Second to Nunn,” Vinny Pazienza “Pazmanian Devil,” Bridgett “Baby Doll” Riley, Nancy Rodriguez, Gabriel Ruelas, Rafael Ruelas, Antonio Tarver “Magic Man” and Larry Young.

The following were inducted posthumously: Hector “Macho” Camacho Sr., and Jimmy Lennon Sr.