Ravenna man held without bond on attempted rape charge

Andrew Wirth was arrested when he's accused of trying to set up a meeting with an undercover agent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Ravenna man is being held without bond in Mahoning County on charges of trying have sex with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Andrew Wirth was arrested when he’s accused of trying to set up a meeting with an undercover agent.

Wirth was free on bond at the time of this latest alleged crime, after pleading guilty to sex charges in connection to a child exploitation sting in Mahoning County. He was among 16 others arrested during operation “Pedo-Cure III.”

Wirth now faces attempted rape, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, compelling prostitution and possessing criminal tool charges.

