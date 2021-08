Warren, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music superstar Gary Levox, of Rascal Flatts, will play W.D. Packard Music Hall this fall.

The show is scheduled for October 29. The show titled “One on One Live” will begin at 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only using the password: PACKARD.

Regular tickets sales begin Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com and through the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Tickets prices start at $29.50.