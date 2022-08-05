PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A baseball card of a Pittsburgh Pirates legend was just purchased for millions.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the 1909-1911 T206 card of Honus Wagner sold for $7.25 million as a part of Goldin Auctions. Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions oversaw the purchase of what is now the most expensive card ever purchased.

USA Today reports that the buyer and seller chose to stay anonymous and that the card is considered to be the rarest baseball card in the world.

Ken Goldin said that there are less than 50 authenticated T-206 Wagner cards.

Goldin Auctions said that the previous record for the T206 of Wagner was $6.6 million and that the card was sold in August 2021.

According to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame, Wagner spent all of his 21 seasons (1897-1917) with the Pirates, his hometown team. The shortstop won the National League batting title eight times and he won a World Series title with Pittsburgh in 1909.

Wagner was one of the first five players elected to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame in 1936.