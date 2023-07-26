YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews said Wednesday the woman he convicted in 2014 of shooting up a house was cocky and arrogant and flippant during her trial.

That woman, Summer Romeo, 45, was asking a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to be released early from an 11-year prison sentence.

Andrews told Judge Maureen Sweeney the woman who appeared via video for her hearing is not the same person.

In what he said was a rarity, he did not oppose her release. “It appears she has changed,” Andrews said. “It appears she has grown up.”

Judge Sweeney agreed and granted Romeo an early release. She was placed on five years probation.

Romeo was convicted before a visiting judge in May of 2014 of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation and two separate firearm specifications.

A co-defendant, Tiant Bright, 47, was convicted of felonious assault, improper discharge and two separate firearm specifications. Bright was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The pair were convicted of a series of shootings Dec. 5, 2012, at a Pasadena Avenue home during a dispute between Romeo and someone who had repaired her car. No one was injured in the shootings.

Romeo’s attorney, David Betras, said his client has strong family support. He said Romeo is entrusted with a job at the prison where she helps the Ohio Department of Transportation with cutting grass and snow removal and other matters that require her to be outside of prison. She even works alone at times and was given her own cart to drive around.

She was last written up a year ago but since then has received good reports and has kept her job with all of the responsibilities and privileges it has.

“If this inmate is so bad, why is she given free rein?” Betras asked.

Romeo told the judge through tears she is not the same person who went to prison in 2014.

“This has been a very long and brutal experience,” Romeo said. “I took a lot of stuff for granted. I have changed tremendously. “People like me that can make bad decisions can change.”

Bright is still serving her prison sentence.