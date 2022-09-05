YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old has had his conviction reversed.

Todd Perkins was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Now, Perkins is being released from prison after a court of appeals found errors were made in the initial trial. .Judge Gene Donofrio, Judge Carol Robb and Judge David D’Apolito ruled in August that Judge Maureen Sweeney erred in refusing to allow Perkins to be tried separately on the two separate rape allegations.

The appeal stated that the cases should have been severed otherwise “a jury would infer his guilt from one case to the other.”

On August 18, Sweeney ordered a bond set for Perkins’ release. As conditions of Perkins’ release, he’s required to post a $150,000 bond, have no contact with the victims or the victims’ families and cannot be within 1,000 feet of the victims or their families.

The case now goes back to the trial court.