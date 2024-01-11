YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Wednesday dropped rape charges against an Austintown man in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum approved the request in the case of Raymond Bowman, 26, who had faced three first-degree felony counts of rape that carry a possible life sentence if convicted, along with two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Bowman was indicted on the charges in October, which came from a complaint concerning a 6-year-old boy.

The charges were dropped without prejudice because the victim needed counseling and was not able to testify. The without prejudice designation means they can be refiled at a later date.

In a separate case, Bowman still faces charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, stemming from an Oct. 13 arrest by Austintown police.

In that case, he is accused of kicking a township police officer during a traffic stop.