WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Supreme Court ordered the Trumbull County Board of Elections to re-certify former Republican chair Randy Law to the November ballot as a candidate for mayor of Warren.

The board previously sided with a protest to remove Law from the ballot, claiming that the ex-chairman was still a Republican and cannot run as an independent.

The court granted a writ mandamus to overturn the board’s decision.

Law is challenging incumbent Mayor Doug Franklin in November.