YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The ramp from State Route 711 southbound to Interstate 680 in Youngstown will be closed for the next several days.

The ramp is closed Friday, October 18 through Tuesday, October 22 for bridge repairs.

The detour is Gypsy Lane to US 422 to SR 193 to I-680.

The $9.7 million bridge repair project is scheduled to be completed by July 2021.