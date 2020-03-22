Breaking News
Ramp from Route 711 to I-680 south closing for bridge repairs
It will remain closed through October for bridge repairs

Credit: paulbr75 via Pixabay

(WYTV) – Starting on Monday, the ramp from State Route 711 to Interstate 680 southbound will be closed.

It will remain closed through October for bridge repairs.

The suggested detour is Gypsy Lane to US 422 and State Route 193 to I-680 south.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

