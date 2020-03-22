Ramp from Route 711 to I-680 south closing for bridge repairs Local News It will remain closed through October for bridge repairs by: WYTV Staff Posted: Mar 22, 2020 / 06:23 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 06:24 PM EDT Credit: paulbr75 via Pixabay (WYTV) – Starting on Monday, the ramp from State Route 711 to Interstate 680 southbound will be closed. It will remain closed through October for bridge repairs. The suggested detour is Gypsy Lane to US 422 and State Route 193 to I-680 south. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle