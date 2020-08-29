Rally marches for Donald Trump in Youngstown

Dozens of people attended the rally held downtown, holding signs and flags while chanting as they marched to the office of Congressman Tim Ryan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A rally for Donald Trump was held Saturday at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

Once there, several people spoke, including State Representative of the 59th District Al Cutrona and the Republican nominee for the 13th Congressional District Christina Hagan.

“It’s an amazing blessing to have real people coming out trying to make a difference in this election. They’re excited about change. They’re excited about new opportunities,” said Hagan.

Hagan will go head-to-head with Ryan this November.

“Tell people to go out there and vote. Get those absentees and make sure that we cast it out early, cast it out fast and November 3rd is important,” Cutrona said.

Hagan also says it’s important for all voters to come out but especially young, new voters.