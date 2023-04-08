YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Christians get ready to celebrate Easter Sunday, men across the Mahoning Valley gathered Saturday together for an annual day of prayer and unity.

The 14th annual Men’s Rally in the Valley took place Saturday at Stambaugh Auditorium. Men throughout the area gathered together to hear stories and songs of inspiration, uniting together in prayer.

Among the day’s speakers was former Ohio state Rep. Tim Ginter, who has appeared at the Rally for many years. He shared his message from the event about the Scriptures and daily life.

“They’re not necessarily separate from one another, but the Bible itself is meant to be used as a textbook in this day to help us live lives [that are] productive, positive, to strengthen our families, to strengthen our society,” Ginter said.

Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for his role in the hit 1990s series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” was the special guest speaker. He was also on hand to sign his autograph for guests.

This year’s event marked the first time the rally was held on Easter weekend.