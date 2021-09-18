Rally in Niles encourages substance abuse recovery

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — September is National Recovery Month, and a Rally for Recovery took place Saturday in Niles.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention held its 9th Annual Rally for Recovery at Eastwood Field.

It included rock and recovery music, educational materials, games and activities for the family and an addiction memorial.

The goal was to bring awareness to drug abuse.

Free T-shirts were given to those who registered on Eventbrite before Sept. 3.

In addition, the Trumbull County Combined Health District offered $100 gift cards to those who got vaccinated for COVID-19 at the event.