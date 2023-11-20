YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rally is being held Monday on the campus of YSU as the search for a new president continues.

The board of trustees voted last week to offer the position to Valley Congressman Bill Johnson.

The Student Government says the choice is wrong and rallied Monday against the board’s decision.

They say trustees went behind the faculty, students, and the community’s back to offer Johnson the position. In fact, they call Johnson an extremist politician.

A student-led petition is also circulating the campus, calling out YSU’s administration. It says they do not agree with the choice and that their voices deserve to be heard.

The student government will meet at 4 p.m. Monday to vote on its stance.

A group of five YSU alumni also spoke out on the decision, writing a letter to trustees addressing the lack of input those outside of the board have had on the selection of Johnson as a candidate.

The letter also criticizes Johnson’s stances on issues like gay marriage and immigration.

YSU trustees are calling for a special meeting concerning its search on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

A counterprotest to Monday’s rally is set for noon on Tuesday in front of Jones Hall. It is being led by Turning Point USA president Austine Browne.

Browne said in a statement that the search for president of YSU should not be a partisan effort.

“In an appalling display of partisanship, YSU’s Student Government Association recently posted a position statement opposing his (Johnson) appointment on its Instagram story while simultaneously refusing to post one endorsing him. The statement originated from the YSU-OEA, our school’s chapter of the National Education Association union, which is well-known for pushing left-leaning policies and encouraging educators to be activities,” Browne wrote.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.