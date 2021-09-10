Raising money for fallen officers’ families, organization hopes to beat last year’s total

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of a police officer support group are looking to raise thousands of dollars Saturday to help the families of fallen officers.

The second annual Back the Blue event will be held on the Village Green in Canfield.

The program will feature a number of speakers, food and music — with all the proceeds benefiting the children of officers who died in the line of duty.

“We expect a really nice turnout. People are still bringing baskets today and some are bringing them to the event tomorrow, and if anyone wants to bring something, if they could have it there before one o’clock that would be wonderful, so we could put it in the basket auction,” said Christine Oliver, organizer.

Last year’s event raised close to $10,000 and organizers hope to surpass that amount this year.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.