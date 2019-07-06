Rainy weather not enough to dampen Earth, Wind & Fire concert in Youngstown

Some Youngstown concert-goers didn't seem the least bit worried

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It didn’t take long for Friday night’s storms to move out of the area, and just as the sun started to go down, people headed to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre to hear Earth, Wind & Fire.

With all the rain the area had just hours before the show, JAC Management said the amp has great runoff and the lawn dried out fairly quickly.

“It said rain or shine on the ticket, so we’re just here to hoot with the owls all night. It’s gonna be a good time,” said Alex Ankerman.

“There was a little worry early but Earth, Wind & Fire… they bring the punch,” said Anthony Laricca.

“It’s Youngstown, we’re not afraid of a little rain. So regardless of what’s gonna happen, we’re gonna have a great time,” said Paul DeLisio.

A lot of concert-goers were taking advantage of the amended lawn chair policy that went into effect last week before the Chicago show.

You’re now welcome to bring your own chairs as long as they are 16 inches or lower to the ground.