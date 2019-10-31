Rainy and windy weather closes Canfield Scaregrounds on Halloween

The Scaregrounds will still be open through the weekend

by: Sarah Mercer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you wanted to get spooked on Halloween at the Canfield Scaregrounds, you’re going to have to change your plans.

The haunted attraction is closing Thursday because of the rainy and windy weather.

While you won’t be able to go on Halloween, the Scaregrounds will be open through the weekend.

It’s open 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on the attractions and ticket prices are available at canfieldscaregrounds.com.

You can find more Halloween and fall events in the area here.

