Radio traffic from officer-involved shooting in Howland tells chaotic story

Another police officer who responded to help drove Officer Noah Linnen to the hospital, saying Linnen was able to fire back at the suspect

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police are still looking for a possible suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Howland Township, which is still under investigation.

We first followed this story Monday night as breaking news. On Tuesday, we learned more about the officer involved in the shooting.

It all unfolded on Pine Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday. There was still crime scene tape along the road Tuesday.

Police were back there, searching along the side of the road — now using the light of day.

On Monday night, the off-duty Warren City police officer came across a disabled vehicle on his way home from work.

Police radio traffic

“Radio, shots fired, Warren Avenue. I’m hit twice. Subject fled. Vehicle full-size SUV, black, south on Pine. I’m coming up on Deforest now.”

“Noah, did you say you were hit?”

“I’m hit twice.”

“Is your vehicle hit or are you hit?”

“I think I’m hit twice in the shoulder.”

Warren City Police Chief Eric Merkel confirmed the officer involved is Noah Linnen. He’s been a police officer in the city for almost two years.

Another police officer who responded to help drove Linnen to the hospital.

Police radio traffic

“Alright, I have him with me. I’m going to be running red to the hospital. Car’s here, I have his weapon. There are bullet holes in the car. Someone needs to get here ASAP.”

That officer went on to tell dispatchers Linnen was able to shoot three rounds at the suspect.

“It is by the grace of God that we still have this officer with us,” said Eddie Colbert, Public Safety and Service director.

Per department policy, Linnen will be on paid administrative leave for five days.

Merkel said Linnen wasn’t wearing his bulletproof vest and was in his own personal car at the time.

He said Linnen wasn’t actually shot but bullets did hit his car.

“I talked to him at the hospital after the incident. He went there just to get checked out and he was obviously shaken, as anybody would be when shots are fired at you, but he’s doing well and he is home now.”

Meanwhile, Howland police are continuing to work to identify and catch the suspect in the SUV that took off.

“He’s still considered armed and dangerous,” said Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts.

The shooter was described as a black man in his mid-30s who is about 6’0″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with athletic shoes and spoke with a higher-pitched voice.

The vehicle involved is a full-sized, black SUV, possibly an early 2000s model, that may have bullet holes in it.

If you come across the suspect or the SUV, call 911 immediately.