Race to raise money for scholarships in honor of fallen Girard officer goes virtual

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A race benefitting the scholarship fund named after fallen Girard police officer Justin Leo is going virtual this year.

People are encouraged to complete either the 5K or 72-miler for the Justin Leo Virtual Run Challenge between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

You can track the miles at your own pace — walking, running or biking anywhere.

The race will raise money for the Justin Leo Scholarship Fund, which was set up to honor the memory of the officer killed in the line of duty in October 2017.

In just three days, already 175 people from 15 different states have signed up to participate.

“Nothing surprises us from what we learned when Justin was killed. We got cards from across the country,” said David Leo, Justin’s father.

You can register for the race online.

There is a $25 fee to help raise money for the scholarship fund.

In three years, the Justin Leo Scholarship Fund has provided more than $60,000 in scholarships to Girard High School students.